Council awarded silver for its commitment to supporting veterans

Flintshire County Council has achieved the Silver Award in the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

To achieve the Silver Award employers must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces Community are not unfairly disadvantaged in the workplace. The Armed Forces Community includes reservists, veterans and their families.

As Armed Forces Champion for @FlintshireCC I am pleased to announce we’ve have been awarded the Silver ERS from @DefenceHQ @RFCAforWales A lot of hard work has gone into this by FCC & others. Would also pay special tribute to @Janette02775550 & @stephen_townley 👏🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NH5ElW5bN8 — Andy Dunbobbin (@acdunbobbin) August 3, 2018

Councillor Andrew Dunbobbin, Flintshire County Council Armed Forces Champion said:

“We are proud to have achieved the Silver Award in recognition of the Council’s commitment to supporting veterans, reservists and the Armed Forces community.

We recognise the value of supporting employees from a military background. The experience, knowledge and skills veterans and reservists gain from the military and bring to the Council is immense.

We will continue to work towards the Gold Award and honour our commitments in the Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring the Armed Forces community are not disadvantaged”.

The Covenant is a commitment from the nation that members of the Armed Forces community should face no disadvantage compared to other citizens in the provision of services and that special consideration is appropriate in some cases, especially for those who have given the most.