Contact tracing app could be used in Wales but issues around use of personal data need ‘working through’

People on the Isle of Wight are the first to be offered access to a new contact tracing app, as part of UK government action to test, track and trace to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and move towards reducing lockdown measures.

Everyone on the island will receive access to the official NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app from this Thursday, with NHS and council staff able to download from 4pm today, Tuesday 5 May.

Part of a new test, track and trace programme, the app will work together with enhanced contact tracing services and swab testing for those with potential COVID-19 symptoms to help minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Developed by NHSX, the technology arm of the health service, and a team of scientists and doctors, the app is designed to significantly speed up contact tracing, helping reduce the chance of the virus spreading.

The app will rapidly identify people most at risk of infection so they can take action to protect themselves, the people they care about and the NHS.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh government is working with UK government counterparts on the app, to see “whether we could make use of it here in Wales.”

Speaking during Monday’s press briefing in Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “There are issues to be worked through, and that’s why the Isle of Wight is being used as an experiment, particularly issues to do with personal data, how that data can be shared into the different health systems of the United Kingdom.”

“If we can solve those issues and if we think that they’re solid in a way that people will be willing to share their data will feel secure in doing that, then I see advantages in being part of that wider app.

“But, we’re not quite there yet because those discussions over those issues continue during this experimental period.”

“I think there will be a predisposition by people in Wales to take part, but the condition is, is that issues of personal data have been thought about that there are protections in the system that there is a statement published alongside the app that explains to people, how the information they are voluntarily contributing will be used.”

Mr Drakeford said people need to know their data wouldn’t be used “in ways and for reasons that you wouldn’t be willing to support.”

He added: “As long as it’s done properly, and we’re able to explain to people the safeguards that are there, my inkling would be that people in Wales will be willing to use it.”

How the app works:

Once someone installs the app, it will start logging the distance between their phone and other phones nearby that also have the app installed using Bluetooth low energy.

This anonymous log of how close people are to each other will be stored securely on their phone.

If a user becomes unwell with symptoms of COVID-19, they can choose to allow the app to inform the NHS which, subject to sophisticated risk analysis, will trigger an anonymous alert to those other app users with whom they came into significant contact over the previous few days.

The app will advise the public what action to take if a user has been close to someone who has become symptomatic. The advice on what people should do can be adapted as the context and approach evolves.