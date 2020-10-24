Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Oct 2020

Consultant at Wrexham Maelor Hospital urges public to follow new restrictions in place to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed

As the “short, sharp firebreak” comes into force across North Wales this evening, a doctor from Wrexham Maelor Hospital is urging the public to follow the restrictions in place to help regain control of COVID-19.

The local health board say cases of COVID-19 have been rising across North Wales and admissions into hospitals are starting to increase.

Consultant Chest Physician, Dr James Kilbane, who has worked throughout the pandemic treating patients with COVID-19, is urging the public to follow the new restrictions to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Dr Kilbane, who has worked as a Consultant at Wrexham Maelor Hospital since 2015, and in the last nine months on the designated COVID wards within the hospital, said: “Everyone working across our hospitals in North Wales have worked really hard during the pandemic.

“It has been a challenging time for us all, we are still dealing with a new virus, but we have learnt a lot throughout this time.

“I have never experienced anything like this in my career, and it has been an anxious time for all the staff who are dealing with new ways of working and caring for very poorly patients.

“We have seen, and are still seeing, patients with COVID-19 from across all age ranges, anyone can catch this virus and sadly we have seen the devastating impact it can have.

“Because of this, we are concerned for the winter months ahead and myself, and all the hospital teams in North Wales, are urging the public to follow the new restrictions in place from Welsh Government.

“We need the public’s help again, I urge everyone to play their part and adhere to the guidance so we can get through this all together.”

The restrictive measures will be in place until the start of Monday, 9 November 2020.

The health board remind people it is important that people still attend any planned appointments or operations unless they are told otherwise, and “Please only attend the Emergency Departments when absolutely necessary. For help with minor injuries or illnesses visit: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/health-services/health-services1/where-do-i-go/

Top picture: Dr James Kilbane with the team from the designated COVID ward at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.



