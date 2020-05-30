Connecting with nature in the garden – mini activity film series launched by Natural Resources Wales to mark nature week

Natural Resources Wales is encouraging people to reconnect with the beauty and diversity of the natural environment that surround our homes with the launch of a series of brand new digital activity guides to mark Wales Nature Week (30 May–7 June).

Since its launch in 2002 by the Wales Biodiversity Partnership, Wales Nature Week has brought local wildlife knowledge experts together to share their knowledge and passion for nature through community-focused themed events to raise public awareness of nature conservation.

This year, the theme focusses on discovering and experiencing the natural world in our gardens. For the next seven days, people will be able to take part in virtual events online and share their own experiences from home.

NRW, a key partner in Wales Biodiversity Partnership, will be marking Wales Nature Week with the launch of a series of mini activity films which will be shared over its social media channels over the coming week.

The series of 10 films feature a variety of activities – from creating a wormery to barefoot walking and mini beast safaris – to encourage people to get outdoors, into their gardens, and connect with nature.

Sue Williams, NRW’s Lead Specialist Advisor for Children, Education, Lifelong Learning & Skills said:

“We’re very happy to be supporting Wales Nature Week again this year. It really is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance and benefits of looking after nature.

“Evidence shows that connecting with nature is good for us. It is also good for the environment because it can help prevent the loss of environmental knowledge and encourage lifelong positive behaviours.

“During the lockdown many parents have been struggling for things to keep their children entertained and to support their learning whilst schools are closed.

“We already have a bank of really useful online resources linked to the Curriculum for Wales, which are fun and educational at the same time.

“The activity films are a great addition to those resources, with bite-size guides and ideas for experiencing nature hands, so people in the same households can continue to learn about and connect with nature and the environment together – in line with the current guidelines, of course.”

Sean McHugh, from the Wales Biodiversity Partnership Support Team said:

“Clearly, with lockdown restrictions in place, we had to tailor this year’s Wales Nature Week so that people could get involved from home.

“We’re really grateful to all our partners, including NRW, for their support in making Wales Nature Week happen by holding events and activities as part of the programme, and helping us promote the very important messages around nature conservation.

“Gardens, large and small are fantastic places for all kinds of plants and animals. We want people to share their encounters with the amazing variety of birds, native plants, bees and bugs that live in the garden – even if that’s by spotting nature through the window.”

For more information about Wales Nature Week 2020, including event listings, go to www.biodiversitywales.org.uk/Wales-Nature-Week