Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets send cards for war veteran Captain Tom’s 100th birthday

Sea Cadets from Connah’s Quay have been busy over the last few days making birthday cards for NHS fundraiser and Second World War veteran, Captain Tom Moore.

Captain Moore, 99, raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

With his 100th birthday approaching on April 30, Cadets have written cards and created posters and sent them to Captain Moore to say thank you “for such inspiration during these difficult times.”

The Cadets have also made a video wishing the war veteran a happy 100th birthday.

Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Joshua McDermott said:

“We are so proud of Captain Moore and his achievements – he has provided true inspiration during the recent caronavirus concerns.

Our unit has closed until it is safe to open, but our hearts remain open thanks to people like Captain Thomas Moore.

I’d like to say that as the cadets commanding officer, I am so proud of them for their efforts.

We thank Captain Moore for his inspiration during these times of much heartache and upset. We are all so proud of you Sir!”