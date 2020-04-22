Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Apr 2020

Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets send cards for war veteran Captain Tom’s 100th birthday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Sea Cadets from Connah’s Quay have been busy over the last few days making birthday cards for NHS fundraiser and Second World War veteran, Captain Tom Moore.

Captain Moore, 99, raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

With his 100th birthday approaching on April 30, Cadets have written cards and created posters and sent them to Captain Moore to say thank you “for such inspiration during these difficult times.” 

The Cadets have also made a video wishing the war veteran a happy 100th birthday. 

Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Joshua McDermott said:

“We are so proud of Captain Moore and his achievements – he has provided true inspiration during the recent caronavirus concerns.

Our unit has closed until it is safe to open, but our hearts remain open thanks to people like Captain Thomas Moore.

I’d like to say that as the cadets commanding officer, I am so proud of them for their efforts.

We thank Captain Moore for his inspiration during these times of much heartache and upset. We are all so proud of you Sir!”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

GCHQ has called on the public to report coronavirus related phishing email scams

News

New mum thanks ‘fantastic’ midwives at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd for helping her give birth during coronavirus crisis

Denbighshire

Wales has become the first country in the UK to guarantee funding for children to receive free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic

News

Stricter clampdown mooted for second home owners visiting Wales

News

Special forces ‘Blue Thunder’ helicopter spotted over Deeside

News

Health Minister says only ‘a few days’ worth of PPE left in Wales – ‘very real concerns’ as Government look to source and stock for future

News

Read 1,188,830 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn