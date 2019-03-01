News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay road safety improvements set to begin next week

Published: Friday, Mar 1st, 2019
Road safety improvements earmarked for Ffordd Llanarth, Mold Road and High Street in Connah’s Quay are set to begin next week.

The safety improvements have been made possible following the successful award of Welsh Government funding under the Road Safety Grant initiative.

Proposals include the implementation of interactive School Warning Signs, construction of a footway facility along Clivedon Road linking to Hollowbrook Drive and the implementation of a proposed Zebra Crossing on Mold Road.

Improved road signage and carriageway markings will also be implemented along the extents of the route with carriageway resurfacing works being undertaken at key junctions.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, said;

“I am very pleased that works to implement these much needed safety improvements will commence shortly thanks to Streetscene officers successfully drawing down Welsh Government funding.   The  scheme will greatly improve the viability of active modes of travel for the benefit of the local community.”

