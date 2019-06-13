Connah’s Quay Nomads could be moving to Flint Town United as clubs explore ground share plan

Connah’s Quay Nomads and Flint Town Utd say they are working together on ground share plans which would see the Deeside based outfit play its matches in Flint.

The clubs are exploring the potential to create an improved stadium at Flint which would fully meet UEFA Category 2 requirements.

A lack of fans attending Nomads matches at the Deeside stadium and the running track impacting on the atmosphere have been cited by the club as a reason for a possible move.

A Nomads spokesperson said: “Connah’s Quay Nomads FC have been investigating options for a future ground share and move away from their current facility.

This has been motivated partly by the lack of a long-term security of tenure leading to uncertainty about the Club’s future, but also disappointing levels of spectator support – recognition that the presence of a running track makes it more difficult to create a successful match-day atmosphere and experience.

The Club has undertaken a site options appraisal and looked at a number of grounds in North East Wales to explore the potential for an effective ground share.”

[ Current home for Connah’s Quay Nomads is the Deeside Stadium at Coleg Cambria]

Flint Town United’s Cae-y-Castell stadium could play host to women’s internationals and UEFA qualifying round club games as a result of a stadium upgrade.

The club has secured the FAW Domestic License and the ground can already be used for Welsh Premier League fixtures which may see Nomads move prior to work starting on the stadium.

The two clubs play at the highest levels in Tiers 1 and 2 of the Welsh domestic competition structure, they aim to raise funds locally as well as apply for grant funding to invest in a “fit for the future top-quality stadium at Cae-y-Castell.”

New football stadium proposals will be designed to be complementary to the RNLI, CADW plans for a new visitor centre and lifeboat station close to the football ground as well as the adjacent Rugby Football club needs.

[Artists impression from CADW document]

Both clubs say they have a very positive attitude towards a ground share arrangement at Cae-y-Castell and the proposal are also welcomed by Football Association of Wales officers who support “not only the potential to create a better stadium, but also the anticipated improvement to the financial position of both clubs.”

A joint statement from both clubs says:

“The Clubs are establishing a joint management company to take responsibility for the development of the project and have jointly commissioned a feasibility study to consider the stadium upgrade requirements, together with proposals to ‘join forces’ to manage the facility, for subsequent consideration by the FAW.”

