Connah’s Quay High School closed to year 9 students on Wednesday because of staff absences

Year 9 learners at Connah’s Quay High School have been given the day off school on Wednesday due to staff absences.

A letter from interim headteacher Mrs Maria Rimmer to parents and carers says:

“In light of staff absence, in consultation with the Chair of Governors and officers at Flintshire County Council, we have made the difficult decision to close Connah’s Quay High School on 18th March 2020 for learners in Year 9 only.”

The school made the decision on the grounds of health, safety and well-being and the need to ensure that every group of learners in school can be supervised

Year 9 is the smallest in the school and, “therefore, this minimises the overall impact on teaching and learning” the letter states.

The school has set the pupils a number of tasks to do on Wednesday at home.

The letter goes onto say: “Please be aware that we have not taken the decision of a partial closure lightly, and we would expect all learners in Year 9 to be ready to return to school on Thursday 19th March.

If in the meanwhile, there is a different decision communicated by the Government to schools in Wales, this would be communicated immediately to all parents/carers.

Thank you for your understanding and support, as we continue to manage the school under especially challenging circumstances for all.”