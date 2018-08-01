Free junior angling sessions at Wepre Park this summer.

Connah’s Quay Angling Club is offering free fishing lessons to children over the summer holidays at the Rosie in Wepre Park.

Club official are keen to see new junior members and have tasked themselves to get more youngsters in the community involved in the sport.

The club is running several free sessions over the next few weeks, they are on;

Saturday 4th August

Saturday 11th August

Sunday 19th August

Sunday 26th August

Saturday 1st September

Sessions are being run between 9am to 12pm and an afternoon session 1pm to 4pm.

The sessions are run by qualified coaches and dedicated bailiff team.

All tackle and bait is provided aimed at the juniors (6-16 years old).

Sessions are provided free of charge but a small donation towards the running cost would be welcome – but not mandatory.

To book your places please send an Email to: startearlyfishforlife.cqac@gmail.com

You will be sent the registration forms once received please fill out and return ASAP as the spaces do fill up very quickly.