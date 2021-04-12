UPDATED: Congestion on the A494 in Deeside as restrictions on cross border travel are eased

Update: Congestion has now cleared.

Earlier report: Following the relaxation of travel rules within Wales, people are now able to travel both ways across the border again.

Traffic Wales has issued a warning of congestion on the westbound A494 through Deeside this morning.

There’s been a marked increase in the number of vehicles on the main route into north Wales following todays easing on cross border travel restrictions.





The Welsh highways agency has said the congestion is due people heading to the coast.

🚘Warning 🚘#A55 and #A494 Westbound Drome corner Interchange – J32A. Busy on the network today , slow moving traffic heading towards the coast. Please plan ahead and allow more time for your journeys.⌚️🚘 pic.twitter.com/q9mJy6BUQI — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) April 12, 2021

While restrictions on traveling into and out of Wales have been lifted, restrictions on travel to countries outside the Common Travel Area without a reasonable excuse, remain in place.

The Common Travel Area means the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland.

From today, Monday 12 April, the following relaxations will go ahead:

The full return of children to schools for face-to-face education, all post-16 learners will return to further education and training centres, and university campus’ will be able to open for blended face-to-face/online learning for all students;

All remaining shops will reopen, completing the phased reopening of non-essential retail;

All remaining close contact services will open, including mobile services;

Wedding ‘show-arounds’ by appointment are allowed;

Restrictions on political canvassing are removed, subject to canvassers doing so safely.

Further easements to restrictions in the coming weeks will be subject to the public health situation remaining favourable. These will be confirmed at the next three-weekly review of the coronavirus regulations on 22 April.

On Monday 26 April:

Outdoor attractions, including funfairs and theme parks, would be allowed to reopen;

Outdoor hospitality can resume, including at cafes, pubs and restaurants. Indoor hospitality will remain closed except for takeaways;

Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people can again take place (previously Monday 3 May);

Weddings receptions can take place outdoors for up to 30 people (previously Monday 3 May).

On Monday 3 May (previously Monday 10 May):