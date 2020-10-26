Confusion as Tesco tells shopper they can’t sell sanitary pads in Wales

Tesco has told a shopper they can’t sell sanitary pads in Wales.

Supermarkets in Wales have been banned from selling ‘non-essential’ items during the two-week firebreak lockdown which began at 6pm on Friday.

The first minister said the ban was to create a “level the playing field with small and high street stores” and to stop people lingering in supermarket isles.

The move has brought fierce criticism from both opposition politicians and the public alike, an online petition against it has passed 60,000 signatures.





Shopper ‘Katie’ tweeted Tesco saying, “can you explain why I was told today that I can’t buy PERIOD PADS as I’m sure they are essential to women ?!!! But I can buy alcohol it doesn’t make sense.”

In response, Tesco said: “Hi Katie. We understand how frustrating these changes will be for our Welsh customers. However, we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell these items for the duration of the firebreak lockdown.”

The Welsh Government tweeted clarification of the rule, they said: “This is wrong – period products are essential. Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies.

Only selling essential items during firebreak is to discourage spending more time than necessary in shops. It should not stop you accessing items that you need.”

The Welsh government then tweeted Katie saying, “Hi Katie. We’re sorry you’ve had to experience this. This is wrong – period products are essential. Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies.”

Tesco later issued an update to Katie saying: “Good Morning Katie – thanks for getting in touch and please accept my apologies for the confusion caused by my colleagues’ earlier reply. This is a response we’re using when challenged on products that we have been asked to restrict by the Welsh government.”

“However, clearly sanitary products are an essential purchase and I’m so sorry to see that one of our stores has them restricted at the moment. Can you please DM us to let me know when you were in store and which store this was, so I can look in to this further.”

Shadow Minister for Health, Social Services Andrew RT Davies chipped in, he said: “This is appalling. Labour-run Wales where women are unable to purchase sanitary products. I don’t blame the supermarkets, I blame @fmwales [First minister Mark Drakeford] Drop your barmy ban today.”

Health minister Vaughan Gething responded, he said: “I’m sure that @AndrewRTDavies will swiftly delete this as he is wrong and would not want to mislead people. To be fair @tesco have now removed their tweet.”