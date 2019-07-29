Community leaders look to get Holywell train station plans on the right track

Community leaders are aiming to get plans to bring trains back to a Flintshire town for the first time in over half a century on the right track.

Holywell has been without a dedicated service for rail passengers since the Holywell Junction station in nearby Greenfield closed in 1966.

It means that residents are currently required to travel around five miles to Flint to catch trains along the north Wales coastline or towards Chester.

However, with the infrastructure for the old station still in place, there are hopes it could be reinstated.

Holywell Town Council has formed a working group to create a case for rail services to return.

Mayor Paul Johnson is among those who sit on the taskforce and has urged people living in the town to show their support.

The county councillor for Holywell West also revealed he would like to see a park and ride facility created alongside the station.

He said: “One of my biggest passions is getting back the station for Holywell and Greenfield.

“I’m one of the members of the town council working group and this year we are upping the work we do, so getting better information to support our case is essential.

“We are putting together a strategy for all our transport needs, but we need to know how people currently travel and if they support the idea of a station.

“A railway station with park and ride facilities located on the old Holywell Junction station site in Greenfield would be part of an integrated transport solution serving Holywell and north Flintshire.”

Cllr Johnson is encouraging residents to provide feedback on the proposals by taking part in an online survey.

It can be accessed by visiting his Facebook page ‘Cllr Paul Johnson- Holywell West’.

The results of the questionnaire will then be used as part of evidence to support the case for a new station.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).