Community Health Council wants people to share experiences of mental health services in North Wales for a “vital” new study.

A patients’ rights body wants people to share their experiences of mental health services in North Wales for a “vital” new study.

North Wales Community Health Council (NWCHC) is embarking on a series of virtual meetings from December 10 to try and find out the true picture of the service.

The move comes after a series of high profile incidents which helped put Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board into special measures for almost five and a half years – until a remarkable turnaround by health minister Vaughan Gething on Tuesday.

The organisation has still not reported to the board to confirm recommendations from the 2013 Holden Report into mental health failures in the Hergest Unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd have been completed.





The Zoom events will invite NHS staff, patients, their carers and their families to talk, with the first set of meetings speaking about community mental health services.

Geoff Ryall-Harvey, chief officer of NWCHC, said: “It is vital that we present the experiences and suggestions of all those who use mental health services to those who make decisions and policies.

“We want to hear from as many as possible about experiences of mental health services across North Wales.

“The events will be structured around a number of aspects such as compliments, concerns and complaints, care planning, care provision and communication.

“We understand that in some instances, people might wish to share experiences in a more confidential way and we will ensure that there is an opportunity for such discussions to take place privately.”

Further events will focus on other aspects of the mental health services including:

Older persons mental health care

Substance misuse services

Learning disabilities

Adults with functional mental health problems/adult psychiatric services

CAMHS and the transition to adult services

Anyone who wants more information or to book a space can call 01248 679284 where they can speak to an advocate or leave an answerphone message.

You can also email: ppe@waleschc.org.uk or register on the SurveyMe app at: https://svy.at/ryz1g

Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).