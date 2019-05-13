Community awards handed out by Connah’s Quay Town Council

A number of prestigious community awards were presented to local residents at Connah’s Quay Town Council annual general meeting on Monday evening.

Outgoing Chair of the town council, Cllr Pam Attridge handed awards to local residents who have shown “strong community spirit”.

The first recipient – Janet Roberts – was recognised for her service to the local free summer play scheme which she has been involved with for over 30 years!

[Janet Roberts]

The second award of the evening also went to the youngest recipient of a Community Award – Bradley Williams.

Bradley volunteers for a number of charities and organisations including OWL, St John’s Ambulance and Welsh Hearts.

He is recognised by the Town Council for the dedication he has shown at such a young age to these – and other – causes.

[Bradley Williams]

The third and final recipient of an award was Brian Purcell who has been – and continues to be – involved in local football across all levels and ages.

[Brian Purcell]