News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Community awards handed out by Connah’s Quay Town Council

Published: Tuesday, May 14th, 2019
Share:

A number of prestigious community awards were presented to local residents at Connah’s Quay Town Council annual general meeting on Monday evening.  

Outgoing Chair of the town council, Cllr Pam Attridge handed awards to local residents who have shown “strong community spirit”.

The first recipient – Janet Roberts – was recognised for her service to the local free summer play scheme which she has been involved with for over 30 years!

[Janet Roberts]

The second award of the evening also went to the youngest recipient of a Community Award – Bradley Williams.

Bradley volunteers for a number of charities and organisations including OWL, St John’s Ambulance and Welsh Hearts.

He is recognised by the Town Council for the dedication he has shown at such a young age to these – and other – causes.

[Bradley Williams]

The third and final recipient of an award was Brian Purcell who has been – and continues to be – involved in local football across all levels and ages.

[Brian Purcell]

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Students sharpen animal field signs skills with Flintshire badger tracking trip

Flintshire Fostering Service first in Wales to adopt peer support model

Ministerial apology after inquest found 82 year old Flintshire woman whose pension was wrongly stopped took her own life

Proposals to turn listed Holywell bank into apartments receive the go ahead

Cheshire Police appeal to trace missing Chester teenager

Updated: Safety inspection work next week will see lane closures on A548 across Flintshire Bridge

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Work gets underway on new development project for international manufacturer in Hawarden

Contractors to help council get to grips with potholes in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn