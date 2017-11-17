All clear on the A494 following earlier collsion

All lanes are back open on the A494.

UPDATE 4:12pm

The Ambulance Service say:

“We were called at approximately 3.20pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision on the A494 near Queensferry.

We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and one man was checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

A collision on the A494 westbound near Aston Hill is causing long delays.

One lane is closed and emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic is stationary back to Sealand Camp with delays reported at around 30 minutes.

Latest traffic report says:

Lane closed and heavy traffic due to accident on A494 Westbound at A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 Chester Road (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off), congestion to A548 Sealand Road / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner)