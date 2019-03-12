Coleg Cambria students train next generation of sports stars

Coleg Cambria students are training the next generation of sports stars and helping their community and fellow learners to get active.

Eleven students from Deeside, Northop and Yale are developing as coaches while contributing towards the college’s successful Active Cambria programme.

They have become trusted leaders delivering physical activity to students and the local community across the three sites in sports including football, athletics, badminton, basketball and dodgeball.

Coordinator Donna Welsh said 180 students regularly participate in sessions throughout the week and over 1700 students have taken part in mind, body and soul workshops this academic year.

“The learners have also been delivering athletics sessions twice a week and have really impressed their parents and staff with their determination and drive,” added Donna.

“The college recognises the importance of uniting education and health – notably mental health – as wellbeing and mindfulness are important in any workplace.

“Being fit and healthy and that positive mindset play a big part, so everything from eating and sleeping well, drinking enough water and changing the culture at the college has had a knock-on effect.”

An example of the community spirit at Cambria came when students Alex Nemes and Nathan Jones received Millennium Volunteers awards for giving up 50 hours of their time to train local sports groups, while other learners on the course have also contributed.

“The free multi-sports sessions we run on a Wednesday night are a great opportunity for our leaders to build their confidence, and children who might not have otherwise had the chance to do sports have come along and taken part,” said Donna.

“It’s a win-win situation because we are using our facilities as a community resource, getting people active and training the next generation of sports coaches.”

Cambria’s chief executive David Jones says the Future Cambria strand of the wider Active Cambria project – the Strategy for Sport and Physical Activity 2015-20 – was designed to blend these different factors.

“We have brought the community together and engaged with schools in Flintshire and Wrexham, so the children learn the value of exercise, healthy eating and mindfulness from an early age,” said Mr Jones.

“The key to it has been the commitment of our staff and students but also our incredible partnerships with organisations such as Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, the WRU, Wrexham AFC, the DofE and the FA of Wales.

“There’s a great synergy in this region and it’s only going to get better as we build together.”

Meanwhile, around 40 students on the college’s Childcare qualification have been trained to deliver Dragon Sports activities within their place of work, to encourage more youngsters to get active, and more than 20 Health and Social Care learners have been trained to deliver physical activity in care homes.

Donna added: “With health-related diseases and obesity on the increase each year it is important to encourage as much physical activity as possible in childcare settings and residential care homes.”

For more information, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/ category/active-cambria or follow @colegcambria on social media.