Coleg Cambria students start bilingual e-magazine for students

Students from Coleg Cambria recently launched their first ever issue of Snap Shot – an Electronic magazine.

The official bilingual e-magazine is made by students for students and tells them all about what goes on in and around the college. The first issue included information on Healthy eating, Jewish Exhibition, True meaning of Christmas and much more.

The college has had a number of student mags before, all paper editions the impetus behind the e-mag was to increase its availability across all sites and also in line with the colleges paperless campaign.

The initial group is composed entirely of Yale students but it is planned that Deeside and other sites will contribute to the next issue.

https://www.joomag.com/magazine/student-mag/0157609001478263805?short