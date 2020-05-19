Coleg Cambria staff continue campaign to manufacture homemade scrubs bags and PPE for NHS workers

Kind-hearted college staff are making hundreds of scrubs bags for frontline workers while in lockdown.

Nichola Evans, Joanne Breeze and Rachel Harrison are among the Coleg Cambria employees manufacturing items to support hospital and care workers in their battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The trio have been sewing scrubs bags in self-isolation, while colleagues from Deeside and Wrexham continue to produce vital PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) using 3D printers and laser-cutting technology.

And the college’s work-based learning team donated more than 300 toiletry products to patients at Mold and Deeside community hospitals who were running out because family are unable to visit them at this time.

Nichola, whose mum Lorraine has also been supporting the cause by making scrubs bags – a drawstring bag used by nursing and medical staff to put their ‘scrubs’ uniform in at the end of a shift – says they were desperate to help those on the frontline who are putting themselves at risk every day to help others.

“I think I’ve made about 50 or more up to now and will keep going as long as I have the materials,” she said.

“I put a message on our Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group asking for fabric, pillowcases, old bedding, ribbon and anything I could use, and the response was amazing.

“Thanks to everyone who donated, it just shows the community spirit being displayed across the country.”

Nichola, a Teacher Training (PGCE/PCE) programme leader from Mynydd Isa, added: “A friend works in the pharmacy at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and she has taken the bags in for staff.

“It’s been a manic period as I’m working full-time for the college, sewing these bags and home-schooling my 14 year-old son but it’s nice to be able to do something to help.

“I have since shared the supplies with other people locally who are also making bags, so it’s been a real team effort, and these are people I had never met before.”

Joanne, an Engineering lecturer teaching Maths, Robotics, 3D printing and CAD, echoed those words.

She said: “I enjoy sewing as a hobby and have made around 50 scrub bags so far.

“Most of the fabric used was donated by my neighbours and I have donated buttons and other items to various other crafters in my local area who are part of the Facebook group coordinating the collection and distribution of the items we make. We are glad to be able to help.”