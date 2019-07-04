Coleg Cambria named in top 10 best workplaces for women in the UK

Coleg Cambria is one of the top 10 best workplaces for women in the UK.

The north east Wales college was number eight in the Super-Large (1,000 or more employees) category of the Best Workplaces for Women list, alongside leading companies Gap, Admiral Group, Deloitte and Hilton.

Chosen because of its support of employees on maternity leave, commitment to closing the gender pay gap, training schemes, and the number of women in senior leadership positions, Cambria was the only further education institution among the 55 ranked organisations.

Chief executive David Jones said the survey’s ‘fairness inspires loyalty’ slogan rings true, adding: “It is a huge honour for Coleg Cambria to be listed among the very best workplaces for women, and a reflection of our community, strategy and vision.

“Everyone here is equal, everyone is equally important, and the health and wellbeing of all employees and students is paramount.

“The same can be applied to opportunities; we have women making their mark in a wide range of roles across the college, across all of our sites, and leading us towards an even brighter future.

“For this to be recognised is just fantastic, and something we are all very proud of.”

Diane Jolly, HR Director at Coleg Cambria, echoed those words, and said: “It is a fantastic achievement for the college to be recognised and ranked nationally as the eighth best workplace for women in the Super-Large category.

“The result is testament to the great culture and inclusive ethos we have, which is reflected in our staff survey results.”

The report also found that despite women making up over half of graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in 2016, and although 2019 has seen the highest recorded level of female employment, women are still experiencing unfair practices at work.

This includes unconscious bias, unequal pay and under-representation in senior management positions.

Ben Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work®, which carried out the study, said while it is only the second year of the listings they are already held in high regard among public and private sector employers across the country.

“We are proud that, with this ranking and the insights from our successful organisations, we are able to add to the agenda and continue to raise awareness of the importance of fairness around pay, recognition, training and development opportunities and work/life balance,” he said.

“What our Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the impact these policies have on business. The result is they are better able to attract and retain female talent who are encouraged to develop professionally and personally.”

For more information, visit the website www.greatplacetowork.co.uk and follow the hashtag: #ukbestworkplacesforwomen.