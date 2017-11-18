Coleg Cambria and Landstruction Launch New Business Relationship

Coleg Cambria marked the launch of an exciting new business relationship with Landstruction.

The new informal partnership with Flintshire based business, will give staff at Landstruction the opportunity to further their Horticulture qualifications with the number one training provider in North Wales, Coleg Cambria.

Landscaping and horticulture experts, ‘Landstruction’, based in Sealand, are committed to providing a thorough Development Programme for both new and current staff, and have turned to the expertise of Coleg Cambria to provide a training package to build on their knowledge and understanding in horticulture.

Staff will attend the wonderful surroundings of the Northop site with its beautifully tended gardens one day a week and will then be assessed in the workplace throughout the year in order to gain their horticulture qualifications.

Kate Muddiman, Work-based Learning Manager for Horticulture at Cambria said:

“Completing a work-based learning course such as this gives both current and new employees the opportunity to further their knowledge and qualifications whilst still in full time work. The apprenticeship funding that is available has meant that we have been able to offer this qualification to all staff at Landstruction fully funded.”

David T. Binks, Managing Director of Landstruction said:

“Landstruction is delighted to working in partnership with Coleg Cambria; one of the largest colleges in the UK. The horticultural industry is truly unique and we hope this collaborative approach will encourage more students to enter the horticultural industry each year.

“As a local employer, we are proud to build strong links with Coleg Cambria and look forward to shaping the future of horticultural based learning for the benefit of all.”

Landstruction has employed two former Coleg Cambria students following a successful open evening hosted annually at the end of the academic year.

The company is also offering current students the opportunity to undertake work placements and experience throughout the academic year within either Landstruction or Big Hedge Co. which is an extension to the Landstruction business, whilst also offering a number of learners the opportunity to participate in the building of an RHS Show Garden in 2018.