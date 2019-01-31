Coldest day of winter so far as temperatures dip to -7ºC in Hawarden

Temperatures dipped as low as -6.9ºC in Hawarden this morning following the coldest night of the winter so far.

The Hawarden airfield weather station which is used to feed data into the Met Office recorded the lowest temperature at 8am.

As of 11am temperatures remained below freezing at -2Cº

An ice warning was in place from the UK Met Office for Flintshire to 10am this morning.

Snow wise we look to have dodged any further outbreaks, a warning of snow locally has been removed.

All but two school have closed today in Flintshire, Ysgol Terrig in Treuddyn is closed due to a burst water pipe and Ysgol Croes Atti in Shotton is closed but that’s due to not having electricity.

Council refuse collections were disrupted due to snow on Wednesday, the council says “if we haven’t managed to collect your black bin or food bin today (Wednesday) depending on the weather conditions we will attempt to return this week so please leave your black bin or food bin out for collection.

If we haven’t got to you to collect your recycling please put it out for collection on your usual day next week.”