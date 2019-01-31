   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coldest day of winter so far as temperatures dip to -7ºC in Hawarden

Published: Thursday, Jan 31st, 2019
Share:

Temperatures dipped as low as -6.9ºC in Hawarden this morning following the coldest night of the winter so far.

The Hawarden airfield weather station which is used to feed data into the Met Office recorded the lowest temperature at 8am.

As of 11am temperatures remained below freezing at -2Cº

An ice warning was in place from the UK Met Office for Flintshire to 10am this morning.

Snow wise we look to have dodged any further outbreaks, a warning of snow locally has been removed.

All but two school have closed today in Flintshire, Ysgol Terrig in Treuddyn is closed due to a burst water pipe and Ysgol Croes Atti in Shotton is closed but that’s due to not having electricity.

Council refuse collections were disrupted due to snow on Wednesday, the council says “if we haven’t managed to collect your black bin or food bin today (Wednesday) depending on the weather conditions we will attempt to return this week so please leave your black bin or food bin out for collection.

If we haven’t got to you to collect your recycling please put it out for collection on your usual day next week.”   

 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Warning over potential scam caller claiming to be selling advertising for the “Wales Air Ambulance magazine”

Careless Connah’s Quay driver jailed for causing death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mum

Man jailed in 1976 for the manslaughter of 15-year-old Janet Commins in Flint has had his conviction quashed

New orchard for Wepre Park’s former golf course

Airbus says its ‘commercial aircraft business’ has been the victim of a cyber security incident

Anti-obesity law being considered as part of new public health drive in Wales

Demolition work begins on 400-year-old Ewloe pub to make way for apartments

Outline planning application submitted for 14 homes on land where Shotton Lane Social Club once stood

Petition with 2,000 signatures handed to council following incident which left Saltney’s Alfie Watts seriously injured


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn