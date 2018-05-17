independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Coastguard team called out to assist police with ‘incident’ in Flint

Published: Thursday, May 17th, 2018
A volunteer rescue team from HM Flint Coastguard was called out this afternoon to assist North Wales Police with an unspecified incident near the River Dee in Flint.

The team were scrambled just after 4.30pm – the Flint based RNLI lifeboat was also called out and was on stand by at Connah’s Quay dock though didn’t launch.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Mobile phones activated by UK Coastguard for a attendance request to assist North Wales Police with a incident near to the River Dee in the vicinity of Flint Town United football stadium.

On scene thorough search of the area conducted by ourselves with nothing untoward found.

Police confirmed that situation had come to a safe conclusion and our assistance was no longer required and as a result the team stood down.”

