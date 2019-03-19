Club heroes recognised at Nomads ‘Hall of Fame’

Monday night saw four more Connah’s Quay Nomads heroes inducted into the clubs Hall of Fame ahead of a massive week for the club.

The Nomads face Ross County in the final of the Irn Bru Cup at the Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, before that friends and family of the club were invited to The Quay Clubhouse to formally induct four club legends into Nomads 2019 Class of the Hall of Fame.

The inductees included;

Geoff Thelwell

Many have named Geoff as “Mr Connah’s Quay Nomads” over the years, having held a role within the club for the majority of his lifetime. Starting out as a player in the 1940’s under the guise of Connah’s Quay Juniors, Thelwell continued to play for the club for many more years before taking up a number of backroom roles including Secretary, General Manager and Chairman.

Billy Speed

Speed managed Connah’s Quay Nomads in the early 1980’s and was at the helm for one of the club’s most successful ever seasons. In the 1980/81 campaign, Speed managed both the first and reserve teams, who won a combined 13 trophies.

Stuart Rain

Stuart made his Nomads debut at Ton Pentre on 2nd September 1995 and scored the game’s only goal after coming on as a substitute before going on to have a tremendous career with the Nomads in which he appeared in 402 league and cup games for the Club, exactly 100 as a substitute, scoring 118 WPL goals and another 33 in the various cup competitions.

John Gray

John has been involved with The Nomads since being a fan at The Halfway before becoming the club’s sponsor in 2000. Between 2013-2015, John managed the bid for a £350,000 grant to build The Quay 3G at Connah’s Quay High School and today regularly supports the team at home and away matches, including European matches over recent years.

Nomads are running a fans bus to Inverness for the Irn Bru Cup Final on Saturday leaving Connah’s Quay at 6am.

Part funded from the FAW Fan Participation fund, the coach will take Nomads’ fans on a six and a half hour trip north of the border for the big day.

“For just £50 you are able to book your place on the coach as well as buying a matchday admission ticket.” More details here.