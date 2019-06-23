News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Clocking up the ‘Air Smiles’ for local kids thanks to Airbus-sponsored event

Published: Sunday, Jun 23rd, 2019
Share:

A group of local children and their families took to the skies as part of Air Smiles Day, an Airbus-sponsored event hosted in association with aviation charity partner fly2help.

The children and members of their families were invited to the Airbus site in Broughton to enjoy a fun-filled day of activities, including a short flight aboard a light aircraft.

The day also included interactive workshop sessions by North Wales Police, and a chance to try out Airbus’ interactive Virtual Reality games.

The event was designed to give the children and their families a break from their worries for a day

Phil McGraa, Community Relations Manager for Airbus, said: “We’re delighted to team up with fly2help to put on a day filled with fun and laughter for lots of deserving children and families. It’s a pleasure to be involved each year and to see so many smiling faces at Broughton.”

Georgina Godfree, Programme Co-ordinator at fly2help, said: “For over a decade, we’ve been working to create life-changing experiences for young people who deserve it the most. I’m glad we got to treat so many local families to a fun-filled day out at Airbus.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Coleg Cambria holds fitness and wellbeing fun day for British Heart Foundation

Detailed plans for almost 300 new homes on former RAF Sealand camp look set to get green light

Last call for new Flint Coastguard Rescue Team recruits as application deadline draws near

Flintshire MP guide dog walk to understand issues facing people with sight loss

Coleg Cambria students win top awards for HR and professional development

Chester Music Festival 2019 line up revealed

Glyndwr Innovations wins national technology award

Public invited to take part in a historical themed five- mile walk around Chester, and find out more about the city.

Police concerns for missing 13 year old boy from Sandycroft


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn