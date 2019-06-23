Clocking up the ‘Air Smiles’ for local kids thanks to Airbus-sponsored event

A group of local children and their families took to the skies as part of Air Smiles Day, an Airbus-sponsored event hosted in association with aviation charity partner fly2help.

The children and members of their families were invited to the Airbus site in Broughton to enjoy a fun-filled day of activities, including a short flight aboard a light aircraft.

The day also included interactive workshop sessions by North Wales Police, and a chance to try out Airbus’ interactive Virtual Reality games.

The event was designed to give the children and their families a break from their worries for a day

Phil McGraa, Community Relations Manager for Airbus, said: “We’re delighted to team up with fly2help to put on a day filled with fun and laughter for lots of deserving children and families. It’s a pleasure to be involved each year and to see so many smiling faces at Broughton.”

BROUGHTON | We hope all the local children and their families who took to the skies today as part of Air Smiles Day enjoyed themselves. We’re proud to support this @Airbus-sponsored event in association with our aviation charity partner @fly2help . pic.twitter.com/zbFA5USvLT — Airbus In The UK (@AirbusintheUK) June 22, 2019

Georgina Godfree, Programme Co-ordinator at fly2help, said: “For over a decade, we’ve been working to create life-changing experiences for young people who deserve it the most. I’m glad we got to treat so many local families to a fun-filled day out at Airbus.”