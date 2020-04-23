Clap for Carers tonight “but do so safely at home”

The local health board have thanked people for their continued support for NHS staff and carers, but are encouraging you to do so tonight from the safety of your own home.

The now traditional clapping and assorted noise-making has been taking place every Thursday evening at 8pm.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said, “The support that has been shown for NHS staff and carers in recent weeks has been overwhelming. During these challenging times, this public display of support and recognition has meant so much to our staff.”

“We do, however, need to make sure we are doing everything we can to stay safe and protect ourselves, our families and NHS services. To do this we would ask people to stay at home when they #ClapForCarers.

“We know emotions can run high at this time, especially amongst the family, friends and colleagues of people affected by COVID-19. However, we must make sure we can safely manage our hospital grounds for our patients, visitors and staff to maintain social distancing. We know this is the best way to prevent the spread of this virus.

“So once again we would like thank everyone for showing their continued support during these difficult times and ask people to #ClapForCarers from home.”