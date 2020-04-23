Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Apr 2020

Clap for Carers tonight “but do so safely at home”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The local health board have thanked people for their continued support for NHS staff and carers, but are encouraging you to do so tonight from the safety of your own home.

The now traditional clapping and assorted noise-making has been taking place every Thursday evening at 8pm.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said, “The support that has been shown for NHS staff and carers in recent weeks has been overwhelming. During these challenging times, this public display of support and recognition has meant so much to our staff.”

“We do, however, need to make sure we are doing everything we can to stay safe and protect ourselves, our families and NHS services. To do this we would ask people to stay at home when they #ClapForCarers.

“We know emotions can run high at this time, especially amongst the family, friends and colleagues of people affected by COVID-19. However, we must make sure we can safely manage our hospital grounds for our patients, visitors and staff to maintain social distancing. We know this is the best way to prevent the spread of this virus.

“So once again we would like thank everyone for showing their continued support during these difficult times and ask people to #ClapForCarers from home.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Holywell resident first COVID-19 patient to be discharged from Glan Clwyd Critical Care Unit

News

North Wales Doctors’ plea to people with suspected cancer symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Housing developer’s plans to dump 19,000 cubic metres of soil on Flintshire farmland look set for approval despite contamination concerns

News

Flintshire GP amongst group of senior clinicians calling for second home use to be illegal during pandemic

News

Postal workers bringing smiles to people in Deeside today as they dress up for NHS charities

News

Inside the Flintshire R&D facility helping to make 15,000 lifesaving ventilators for the NHS

News

Read 1,220,826 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn