Christmas waste collection arrangements brought forward due to weather issues

Flintshire County Council have brought forward Christmas collection arrangements in an update a spokesperson said:

“Due to weather and disruptions to WASTE COLLECTIONS, Christmas collection arrangements have been brought forward. From Mon 18 December black bin, food & recycling will be collected weekly. For areas missed at the weekend or today black bag side waste will be collected next week.”

From earlier today:

Flintshire County Council say they have suspended all waste, recycling and food collections today for safety reasons.

The move comes after heavy snowfall in Flintshire on Sunday followed by freezing conditions this morning.

Households who normally have waste collected today, Monday December 11 will need to place black bins out next Monday along with the usual recycling and green food waste bin.

The council suspended bin collections over the weekend due to the weather and say they “will not be returning for any black bins waste, recycling, or food collections missed over the weekend and residents are requested to place their waste materials out on the same day next weekend.”

Household recycling centres in Connah’s Quay, Sandycroft, Flint, Buckley, Mold and Greenfield were forced to close over the weekend due to the adverse weather conditions, they remain closed this morning pending an update at 1pm.

Many of the councils Streetscene team worked through the night helping to clear snow and ice from roads around the county.

Gritters have been treating around 400 miles of “priority 1 roads” in Flinthire.

They include 30 miles of trunk roads which run through the county, 90 miles of Class A roads, 220 miles Class B and C Roads, Industrial Estate roads and strategic routes such as bus routes and town centres access roads.