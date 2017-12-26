Christmas Cheer at the Old Court House Cafe in Flint

Staff from across Clwyd Alyn Housing Association got together to provide festive entertainment at the Old Court House Café and Community Heritage Hub in Flint last week.

Kyle Trotter, who has recently been appointed as Extra Care Officer at the new Llys Raddington extra care scheme in Flint bought joined Jo Lloyd, Coordinator with the ODEL Involve advice team who are based at the Old Court House Café in Church Street to provide the music.

Customers of all ages also enjoyed a visit from Father Christmas which was arranged by Stuart Walls, Senior Project Officer at the Erw Groes Suported Living Scheme managed by Clwyd Alyn in Holywell.

“It was a lovely way to thank customers for all their support over the year and also say a big thank you to Café Manager Cerys Sullivan and the café staff for all their hard work ensuring there’s always a friendly welcome,” said Louise Blackwell, Community Development Officer for Clwyd Alyn.

Café Manager Cerys Sullivan, added: “It was lovely to welcome other Clwyd Alyn Staff to join us, making it a very special Christmas for our customers.

“There’s a superb community spirit here which is very much down to our marvellous customers. Kyle and Jo were brilliant and it was great that Santa could take time out from his busy schedule to say hello to customers too!”