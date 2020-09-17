Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Sep 2020

Children and staff isolate after confirmed coronavirus case at Sealand County Primary School

A Flintshire primary school has taken action after a confirmed coronavirus case.

Pupils in year 4 and staff at Sealand County Primary School identified as close contacts of the confirmed case are now self-isolating for 14 days.

Claire Homard, Chief Officer Education and Youth said;

“The County Council has been informed of and is advising on a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Sealand CP School.


The school has followed all the appropriate protocols and engaged with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) Team and the Council’s Environmental Health Team.

Pupils and staff identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been informed and are now self-isolating for 14 days in line with national guidance. This advice relates only to the Yr 4 group  at the current time.

“The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they are advised to do so by the TTP team or if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

“Parents are encouraged to remain calm but vigilant and not send their child to school if they are unwell. If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test

Cases have also been identified at Saltney Wood Primary School, Ewloe Green Primary, St John the Baptist VA School in Penymynydd and Saltney Wood Primary School during the course of this week.



