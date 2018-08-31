News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester’s Eastgate Clock will be turning pink next week

Published: Friday, Aug 31st, 2018
Chester’s Eastgate Clock will be turning pink from 3 to 9 September to raise awareness of Organ Donation Week.

The national NHS campaign is asking people to talk to their families about organ donation to increase the number of people whose lives can be saved or transformed by an organ transplant.

Nationally, three people die every day in need of an organ, and there are 20 residents in west Cheshire on the transplant waiting list.

Families will always be approached about donation if a loved one can donate their organs. Knowing what their loved one wanted helps families support their decision at a difficult time.

Around 151,429 people in west Cheshire are already on the NHS Organ Donor Register but people also need to tell their family they want to donate.

Councillor Karen Shore, Cabinet Member, Environment, Cheshire West and Chester Council said:

“When you look at the Eastgate clock this week please also think about organ donation, only one third of adults in England have told their partner or their family they want to donate, despite eight out of ten people saying they would be willing to donate or would consider it.”

Anthony Clarkson, Interim Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said:

“We are very grateful to Cheshire West and Chester Council for its support during Organ Donation Week.

“Words save lives. Please, tell your family you want to save lives through organ donation, because it could be the difference between life and death for someone else.”

If you would like to join the NHS Organ Donor Register visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

Organ Donation Wales: www.organ-donation/register-your-decision

