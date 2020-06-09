Chester Zoo set to open from Monday

Bosses at Chester Zoo are celebrating this evening after the UK Government told them the zoo can reopen from Monday.

The zoo’s future had been in doubt after it was intially told to prepare for the gates to remain closed ‘indefinitely’,

UK’s biggest zoo, has revealed the coronavirus pandemic has already cost the wildlife charity a staggering £5m.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce of the latest easing of lockdown rules at Wednesday’s daily Downing Street news conference.





He will announce that zoos and safari parks will be allowed to reopen next week following pressure from thousands of animal lovers, MP’s and conservationists.

Chester Zoo tweeted this evening:

“A week ago we were in despair, not knowing when we would reopen, or if we could even survive much longer…

BUT YOUR VOICES HAVE BEEN HEARD!

We have JUST received the news that we’ll be able to open safely from 15 June.”

“Your support has been incredible. Every kind donation, every word of support. It really did make a HUGE difference.

The fight isn’t over for us just yet. But, for now, we wanted to celebrate this huge moment of relief with you.”

“There’s no denying that we have suffered severe financial damage over the past three months and the road to recovery will be long and uncertain.

But, your incredibly kind donations, animal adoptions and memberships have given us a vital lifeline.”

“Over the next few days we’ll be letting you know when and how you’ll be able to book a ticket to visit. Please bear with us while we do this.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. You are SAVING OUR ZOO”