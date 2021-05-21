Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st May 2021

Chester Police appeal to trace wanted man with links to Saltney

Police are appealing for help in trace a wanted man from Chester.

Paul Cullen, 46, of Chester Street is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, around 5′ 9″ tall, of proportionate build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Cullen is believed to have links to the Saltney or Chester city centre areas.

Anyone who sees Cullen or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 976869 or via www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.



