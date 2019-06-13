Cheshire Police warning over increase in catalytic converter thefts

Detectives in Cheshire are urging people to remain vigilant following an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the county.

Over recent weeks officers have received 11 separate reports of thefts involving catalytic converters.

Detective Chief Inspector Karen Jaundrill said: “Investigations in relation to these in incidents are ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“While the investigations take place I encourage motorists to remain vigilant and review any security measures they have in place.

“I also ask scrap metal dealers to be mindful if they are offered a catalytic converter or exhaust system and to contact police if they are in any doubt.”

There are a number of steps that motorists can take to reduce their chance of becoming a victim, including:

• If possible, park your car in a garage

• If the car is at high risk consider marking the metal shell of the converter with a unique mark, so that if it is removed by thieves it will be easier to trace back to your vehicle

• If the catalytic converter is bolted on the bolts can be welded shut – this would not stop a determined thief but would slow them down.

• Giving some consideration to the way your vehicle is parked could help reduce the chances of the catalytic converter being stolen – high and low clearance vehicles being parked close together make it more difficult for a thief to gain access to converters.

• Good quality lighting will improve natural surveillance and deter potential thieves as they are less likely to be able to remove a catalytic converter without being noticed

• CCTV may also help reduce offences and any CCTV systems should be well signed.

If you have any information about the thefts, or if you see anyone acting suspiciously in your community, please call police on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.