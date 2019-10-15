Cheshire Constabulary set to host recruitment event for those who lost jobs in Thomas Cook collapse

Cheshire Constabulary is set to host a recruitment event later this week for people who lost their job as a result of the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The insight event, which is taking place from 1pm to 3pm on Friday 18 October at Cheshire Constabulary HQ in Winsford, is open to former employees or subcontracted staff of the travel firm.

Hayley Tickle, Human Resources Manager at Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Cheshire Constabulary is a high performing, ambitious force and we aim to be an employer of choice, developing a workforce which reflects the diversity of our communities

“Whether you play your part on the frontline or behind the scenes, all roles play a crucial part in supporting front line policing.

“This event will give people an insight into just some of the roles currently available throughout the force – and will provide more information about each role and advice on how to apply.

We will also have members of staff from different departments available to talk about the important work they do to support the frontline.

“When many people think of police careers they often think it’s just about becoming a police officer or police community support officer. However, that’s not the case, and there are lots of different roles available, which are essential in helping to keep the frontline moving.

“Whether that’s call handlers to answer emergency calls, engineers to service our fleet of vehicles and keep them on the road or even human resources staff to help with recruitment.”

Anyone who would like to attend the Thomas Cook insight event should email Corporate.HR.Admin@cheshire. pnn.police.uk .

Hayley added: “We’ve already have about 30 people attending the event and anyone who is interested in coming along is asked to get in touch as soon as possible – there are still plenty more spaces remaining.

“While this event is specifically aimed at people affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook, we host insight events on a regular basis and anyone interested in attending in the future should visit www.cheshire.police.uk for more information.”

In addition, it has recently been announced that Cheshire Constabulary will be recruiting an additional 90 officers in 2020 as part of the national uplift recently announced by the government.