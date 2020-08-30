Charge sheet ‘Bingo’ – Police arrest man in Saltney for drink driving, failing to stop, no insurance and possession of Class A drugs

A driver was arrested in Saltney by North Wales Roads Traffic Police overnight after intially failing to stop then running off from officers.

He was caught a short time later in a nearby back garden, police say he was well over the drink-drive limit, uninsured to drive the car and in possession of Class A drugs.

Posting an update on the North Wales Roads Traffic Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said:

“This vehicle was stopped earlier tonight in Saltney however when he did stop and officers went to speak with him the driver decided he didn’t wish to speak with us any longer and made off from us.”





“After a very short pursuit the driver thought that his legs were faster than his clapped-out car and gave it legs.”

“Little did he know that we are just as fast on our feet as we are in the cars, highly trained in foot pursuits the male was found in a nearby back garden and was arrested.”

The man was arrested for alleged drink driving, failing to stop, no insurance and possession of Class A “or as we like to call it Bingo” the police spokesman said.

“The male was conveyed to custody where he provided a lower reading of 84mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35. The male will now be interviewed when sober.

This is a blatant abuse of our roads and it will not be tolerated, we are out there and we will find you if you think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle whilst intoxicated think again.” Police said.