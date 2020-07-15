Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th Jul 2020

Champions Connah’s Quay Nomads return to training for first time in four months

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The JD Cymru Premier Champions, Connah’s Quay Nomads returned to training for the first time since the start of the lockdown in March

The session took place at the FAW National Football Development Centre at Colliers Park in Wrexham.

Players arrived at regularly scheduled intervals to ensure that strict social distancing measures were adhered to throughout the session.

The goalkeeping team were the arrived first, with 10 outfielders following an hour later and another 10 arriving 90 minutes later.


A club spokesman Nik Mesney said: “In preparation for training, new measures have been put in place by the club to ensure that all players now have their own individual exercise mats, foam rollers, resistance bands, drinks bottles and protein shakers.

Upon arrival, the players and staff, who have been completing daily Covid questionnaires all received temperature checks from Head Therapist Gemma Bamford before being allowed to enter the training complex.

The goalkeeping quartet spent little over an hour training with goalkeeping coach Neil Ebbrell before the outfield players arrived – upon their arrival, the groups of 10 were split up into 5’s and used half of the pitch each with Jay Catton and Craig Harrison respectively to again ensure social distancing was adhered to throughout their session which included a thorough warm up a number of passing drills.

The session saw the first time that new signings Aeron Edwards and Danny Davies have linked up with their new teammates.”

Tuesday’s training session marked the club’s first session back in action as they look forward to preparing for their first ever UEFA Champions’ League campaign which will begin in just five-weeks time on 18th August

[Photo’s NCM Media]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government has introduced over 50 laws to deal with coronavirus

News

Health Minister “deeply sorry” for harm caused to women in Wales for a “system-wide failure of the healthcare service“

News

Updated Covid-19 testing strategy unveiled by Welsh Government – including preparation for possible second wave

News

Driving lessons set to restart in Wales from end of July

News

Airbus delivers further 865,000 surgical masks to frontline workers in UK

News

Rugby legend Jonathan Davies hosts a virtual open day with Coleg Cambria

News

North East Wales multimedia and marketing companies have joined forces during lockdown to give clients a business boost.

News

Senior fire officer issues safety alert after ‘serious incidents’ in North Wales

News

North Wales health board could still face £45m shortfall despite government loans being written off

News





Read 555,615 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn