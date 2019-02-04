Caught on Camera in Flint – Police would like help in identifying this man

Police have released still photographs taken from CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak in regards to an unspecified incident in Flint.

Two images show the man, who is wearing a blue parker style coat with fur hood, police said he is “sought to assist with an investigation at Barclays Bank in Flint.”

The incident took place on 6th of December.

The images were released as part of North Wales Police ongoing ‘Caught on Camera’ campaign.

Photographs of people captured from the many CCTV cameras fitted in shops, pubs and other public places are regularly released by police to help with investigations into incidents.

If you have any information which may help police click here