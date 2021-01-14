Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Jan 2021

Car owners in part of Mold asked to check vehicles for ‘forced entry’ after ‘ suspicious male’ stopped overnight

Police have asked car owners in part of Mold to check vehicles for forced entry and missing items after a “suspicious male” stopped early hours of this morning.

The man was found to have a “number of items” on him and police believe they were taken from vehicles in the Clayton Road area of the town.

Posting on the South Flintshire Police Team Facebook page, a spokesperson said:  “During the early hours of this morning, a suspicious male was stopped searched and a number of items were found on him.”

“We are asking if people could check their vehicles in the Clayton Road, Mold and surrounding streets to see if there has been any forced entry/items taken.”


Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference Z006182



