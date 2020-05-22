Captain Tom Moore fund donates more than £160,000 to North Wales hospital charity

More than £160,000 raised by Captain Tom Moore has been given to a North Wales hospital charity.

The war veteran captured the hearts of people across the UK by walking 100 lengths of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday in April.

Captain Tom’s efforts have so far raised an incredible £33m for the NHS after he was inspired to help fund the fight against the coronavirus because of the quality of care he received during a previous stay in hospital.

Over £20m of the amount has now been handed to health charities across the nation.

The BBC reports that £164,500 has gone to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board via the Awyr Las Charity.

In a recent post on Facebook, the charity said: “Thank you Captain Tom and everyone else for supporting our North Wales NHS Charity.

“Your support means additional equipment and extra facilities, special projects, education and research – all over and above what the NHS can provide.”

NHS Charities Together said each charity had received £35,000, along with a second grant based on the size of the trust they serve.

It was also revealed this week that Captain Tom had been awarded a knighthood.

Reacting to the news, he said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined I would be awarded with such a great honour.

“I’d like to thank Her Majesty The Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service.

“This started as something small and I’ve been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

“We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe.”