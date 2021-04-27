Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Apr 2021

Updated: Tue 27th Apr

Calls for Gary Speed to be included in Premier League ‘Hall of Fame’ shortlist

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Premier League has released a 23-man shortlist to decide the next six players to join its Hall of Fame.

Flintshire legend Micheal Owen has been included on the list but there are calls for another local football great to be included.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were unveiled on Monday as the first players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League and “celebrates the talent and achievements of standout professionals who have featured in the division since its creation in 1992.”


A vote has now opened for fans to help decide which six former players on the 23-man list will join inaugural inductees Shearer and Henry.

The list includes football greats from Chelsea, Liverpool,  Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Southampton.

But many football fans have called on the Premier League to include former Flintshire schoolboy and Aston Park Rangers player Gary Speed on the shortlist

Gary, who tragically passed away ten years ago, long-held the record for most appearances in the Premier League with a total of 535 playing for Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United.

Responding to a tweet by the Premier League, @VialliChelseaFC said: “It’s such a shame you’ve missed off Gary Speed especially as 2021 marks the tenth year since his tragic death. He is a PL legend!!”

“A superb midfielder with 535 PL appearances and a player who was always rated highly by his peers in the game…”

At one point on Monday, Gary Speed was trending on Twitter with many people asking for him to be included.

Meanwhile, Leeds United supporters have unveiled a 20ft high mural of ‘Speedo’.

2021 marks 10 years since Gary took his own life and the mural marks the start of a series of events to celebrate the impact the Mancot born player has had on Leeds United and to raise awareness for male suicide.

Photo: @lufctrust

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust teamed up with Showoff Design based in Bramley, Leeds to create the fitting tribute.

It was commissioned in association with men’s mental health organisation ‘Andy’s Man Club’.

[Feature Photo:LeedsUnited.com]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Beluga N°1 leaves Broughton for last time as it heads into retirement

News

Arrests following drugs raid in Shotton on Tuesday morning

News

Flintshire Deaf Children’s Society looking forward to a summer of fun thanks to new grant funding

News

Arrests following operation targeting serious organised crime in the region

News

Deeside residents amongst thousands being targeted with bogus “DHL parcel delivery” text messages

News

Officers across North Wales to carry “life-saving spray” for drug overdoses

News

Police sergeant urges drivers in North Wales to ‘take extra care’ as traffic on the region’s roads increases

News

Former Eastenders and I’m A Celeb star joins search for Flintshire and Wrexham heroes

News

Road resurfacing work lasting up to 12 weeks begins on A494 Bypass tonight

News





Read 398,446 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X