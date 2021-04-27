Calls for Gary Speed to be included in Premier League ‘Hall of Fame’ shortlist

The Premier League has released a 23-man shortlist to decide the next six players to join its Hall of Fame.

Flintshire legend Micheal Owen has been included on the list but there are calls for another local football great to be included.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were unveiled on Monday as the first players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League and “celebrates the talent and achievements of standout professionals who have featured in the division since its creation in 1992.”





A vote has now opened for fans to help decide which six former players on the 23-man list will join inaugural inductees Shearer and Henry.

The list includes football greats from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Southampton.

But many football fans have called on the Premier League to include former Flintshire schoolboy and Aston Park Rangers player Gary Speed on the shortlist

Gary, who tragically passed away ten years ago, long-held the record for most appearances in the Premier League with a total of 535 playing for Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United.

Responding to a tweet by the Premier League, @VialliChelseaFC said: “It’s such a shame you’ve missed off Gary Speed especially as 2021 marks the tenth year since his tragic death. He is a PL legend!!”

“A superb midfielder with 535 PL appearances and a player who was always rated highly by his peers in the game…”

At one point on Monday, Gary Speed was trending on Twitter with many people asking for him to be included.

Gary Speed. Nothing more to add to this conversation ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ — KeefRamone13 (@KRamone13) April 26, 2021

Why isn’t Gary Speed in there? — Lambeth Mag (@psad2) April 27, 2021

Absolute travesty that Gary Speed hasn’t made this list. https://t.co/YR8AzKW2rq — Charlie Maines (@CharlieMaines) April 27, 2021

You have missed off Gary Speed https://t.co/NrMR4X6IPi — Frisby13 (@frisby13) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Leeds United supporters have unveiled a 20ft high mural of ‘Speedo’.

2021 marks 10 years since Gary took his own life and the mural marks the start of a series of events to celebrate the impact the Mancot born player has had on Leeds United and to raise awareness for male suicide.

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust teamed up with Showoff Design based in Bramley, Leeds to create the fitting tribute.

It was commissioned in association with men’s mental health organisation ‘Andy’s Man Club’.

The huge Gary Speed mural UP CLOSE after powerful tribute unveiled in Leeds 💛💙 Incredible work by @poshfruit and all thanks to @lufctrust, @showoff_uk and @andysmanclubuk Leeds 👏 🗣 “Go on Gary, get one yourself son” #lufc pic.twitter.com/ab4ffdohKo — Leeds+ (@LeedsPlusSocial) April 5, 2021

[Feature Photo:LeedsUnited.com]