Calls for devolution of policing in Wales defies reality says North Wales AM

North Wales Assembly Member Mark Isherwood has attacked calls for the devolution of policing in Wales, highlighting the concerns of North Wales Police and the North Wales Police Federation regarding the proposals.

Labour is firmly committed to devolved policing, according to its general election campaign chairman in Wales, Wayne David said Labour’s manifesto would give Welsh ministers a larger role in policing.

Speaking in yesterday’s Assembly Debate on Police Devolution, Mr Isherwood said that while policing is a devolved matter in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the situation is different in Wales.

The call for devolution of policing by Labour and the separatists is a blatant power grab which would deliver the opposite of real devolution. This First Minister refers to the devolution of policing to Manchester as a model for Wales, but those are only the powers of Police and Crime Commissioners, and we already have devolution to them in Wales. What he is therefore actually talking about is taking yet more powers from the regions of Wales and centralising these in Cardiff, giving themselves power to hire and fire Chief Constables. Given Labour’s record of creeping and often intimidatory politicisation of devolved public services, this is a chilling proposition.

Police forces of Wales could be more than £25m a year better off if the Assembly gained responsibility for policing, Plaid Cymru claimed last year.

The devolution of policing was recommended by the cross-party Silk Commission but was not included in the Wales Bill.

