Call for artists to create ‘inspirational artwork’ for Flint Foreshore

The search is on to find experienced artists to produce ‘inspirational artwork’ which will be situated on the Flint Foreshore.

The call for artists follows work undertaken in January and March this year with the Flint community to explore, discuss and investigate what artwork they would like to see in a bid to transform the unique waterside location

Two commissions are being taken forward by curatorial Project Managers Addo, Flintshire County Council, in partnership with the Welsh Government historic environment service Cadw.

The commissions will see foreshore artwork developed and an Art Trail connecting the town with the wider regeneration programme.

The foreshore project will eventually bring an innovative new community hub next to the historic castle site encompassing the football, rugby and social club facilities, a visitor centre and Lifeboat Station.

The new artwork should aim to have “a symbiotic relationship with the castle and must be inspiring and meaningful. Therefore the materials used should be sympathetic and not distract from the historic environment and beauty of the Dee Estuary.” A spokesperson said.

A previously proposed art installation was canned following fierce criticism by opponents across Wales.

The Welsh Government had proposed to install a 30m rusted steel ring costing around £630,000 on the banks of The Dee Estuary.

The design was seen as an insult to Welsh people as it represents ‘subjugation, oppression and injustice’ witnessed throughout Edward I’s period, King of England, from 1272 to 1307.

Following the announcement of the project, a petition calling for the plans to be binned gained thousands of signatures, Ken Skates, the Welsh cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, scrapped the plans in September last year.

Tracy Simpson from Addo said:

“We are looking forward to working on this exciting project with partners and the wider Flint public . This is a great opportunity to appoint artists to these two commissions who will deliver innovative and thoughtful works that enhance Flint Foreshore and the town.”

The main artwork will have a symbiotic relationship with the castle and need to stimulate debate and be truly meaningful to locals and visitors alike. The trail art work will need to use creative ideas to draw and invite people the important link between town and foreshore.

The commissions also highlight that those applying will need to demonstrate their willingness to immerse themselves in the life and culture of the area and embrace the opportunity to work with local groups, communities, businesses and the wider regeneration project team.”

Councillor Ian Roberts Flintshire, County Councillor representing the Flint Castle Ward and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, said:

“Through the in-depth consultation that occurred during the recent research and development project it is evident that there is a real appetite from the people of Flint for innovative development along the Flint Foreshore and a way of bringing people from the Castle into the town – this is another exciting development which will bring a range of benefits.”

For further information about both the Public Art and Art Trail commissions please contact Gwenno Eleri Jones gwenno.e.jones@flintshire.gov.uk or Tracy Simpson tracy@addocreative.com

To apply for either the Public Art or Art Trail commissions please go to the Sell2Wales website https://www.sell2wales.gov.wales/ deadline for both commissions is 6 December 2018.