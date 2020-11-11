Burst pipe has left some households in Mynydd lsa and Mold without water

Some residents in Mynydd Isa and surrounding Mold area are without running water this morning.

Welsh Water has said: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“A team on the way to investigate.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning”





“Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The burst pipe has forced Mold Alun School to close as they have no running water.