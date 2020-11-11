Burst pipe has left some households in Mynydd lsa and Mold without water
Some residents in Mynydd Isa and surrounding Mold area are without running water this morning.
Welsh Water has said: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”
“A team on the way to investigate.”
“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning”
“Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The burst pipe has forced Mold Alun School to close as they have no running water.
School is closed today due to a burst water main. The school has no water. Work will be sent via teams or email
— Alun School (@alunschool) November 11, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com