Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 19th Aug 2020

Budding engineer’s aerospace career takes off with Coleg Cambria

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The career of a budding engineer has taken off thanks to Coleg Cambria.

Jack Parry has landed a placement with Raytheon UK, a global technology giant focused on aerospace, defence and cyber and intelligence.

Jack, from Bagillt, will be based at the company’s Broughton site and begins a two-year Project Management Apprenticeship this September.

Having achieved A grades in Maths, Physics and Business at A level, the 18 year-old could have chosen to study engineering at university.


But on leaving St Richard Gwyn High School, Flint, there was only one place he wanted to attend – Coleg Cambria’s award-winning Engineering Centre of Excellence in Deeside.

“North East Wales is the heartland of aerospace and engineering in the UK, so right here is where I have always seen my career and education progress,” he said.

“The facilities at Deeside are among the best in the country and having so many of the biggest aerospace companies on their doorstep means you are getting access to the latest expertise and technology.

“I came here for experience, and definitely got that.”

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, Jack has now completed a Level 3 City and Guilds qualification at Cambria and will continue his studies on a Level 4 in Project Management, in tandem with the position at Raytheon.

“From a young age I always wanted to work with planes in some way, that’s probably because I grew up around them in Flintshire and know so many people who work in the industry,” said Jack.

“It was Cambria that let me know about the Raytheon apprenticeship so without them I wouldn’t have this opportunity.

“They also helped me to prepare for the interviews and with the application process so I would like to thank all of the team, I owe them a lot.”

Jack added: “All being well there will be a permanent project management position for me at the end of it, which is incredible. We will see where it takes me.

“The college is the perfect bridge between school and a career, and I would encourage others to do the same.”

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction, congratulated Jack and wished him well for the future.

“We are thrilled for Jack and delighted he has secured this apprenticeship with one of the world’s leading aerospace organisations,” he said.

“His dream has always been to work in the industry, and he is well on his way to doing that – it’s fantastic news.”

Lee Edison, Training Manager at Raytheon UK, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Jack and all our apprentices and graduates next month to Raytheon UK.

“Our partnership with Coleg Cambria has been fundamental to the success of our apprenticeship programme and supporting skilled talent into the aerospace sector.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

First Archaeological finds revealed from Chester Northgate site including a gaming piece

News

Plans for seven-bedroom HMO in Broughton granted permission

News

Tonights debut in UEFA Champions League “a reflection of the hard work we have put in over many years” says Nomads boss Andy Morrison

News

Police call for Connah’s Quay residents to be vigilant after driver of parked up Transit Van raised suspicions

News

Health Minister praises social distancing measures in place in North Wales after visiting region on holiday

News

North Wales retail workers verbally abused and coughed at by customers claiming to have covid-19 during pandemic

News

Welsh Government should fund university places to ensure no student loses out following grading scandal says Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price

News

Graduate praises studies at Wrexham Glyndwr University for helping secure ‘dream’ teaching job

News

Special Constabulary carry out additional patrols in Flintshire in response to anti-social behaviour

News





Read 502,460 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn