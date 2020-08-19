Budding engineer’s aerospace career takes off with Coleg Cambria

The career of a budding engineer has taken off thanks to Coleg Cambria.

Jack Parry has landed a placement with Raytheon UK, a global technology giant focused on aerospace, defence and cyber and intelligence.

Jack, from Bagillt, will be based at the company’s Broughton site and begins a two-year Project Management Apprenticeship this September.

Having achieved A grades in Maths, Physics and Business at A level, the 18 year-old could have chosen to study engineering at university.





But on leaving St Richard Gwyn High School, Flint, there was only one place he wanted to attend – Coleg Cambria’s award-winning Engineering Centre of Excellence in Deeside.

“North East Wales is the heartland of aerospace and engineering in the UK, so right here is where I have always seen my career and education progress,” he said.

“The facilities at Deeside are among the best in the country and having so many of the biggest aerospace companies on their doorstep means you are getting access to the latest expertise and technology.

“I came here for experience, and definitely got that.”

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, Jack has now completed a Level 3 City and Guilds qualification at Cambria and will continue his studies on a Level 4 in Project Management, in tandem with the position at Raytheon.

“From a young age I always wanted to work with planes in some way, that’s probably because I grew up around them in Flintshire and know so many people who work in the industry,” said Jack.

“It was Cambria that let me know about the Raytheon apprenticeship so without them I wouldn’t have this opportunity.

“They also helped me to prepare for the interviews and with the application process so I would like to thank all of the team, I owe them a lot.”

Jack added: “All being well there will be a permanent project management position for me at the end of it, which is incredible. We will see where it takes me.

“The college is the perfect bridge between school and a career, and I would encourage others to do the same.”

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction, congratulated Jack and wished him well for the future.

“We are thrilled for Jack and delighted he has secured this apprenticeship with one of the world’s leading aerospace organisations,” he said.

“His dream has always been to work in the industry, and he is well on his way to doing that – it’s fantastic news.”

Lee Edison, Training Manager at Raytheon UK, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Jack and all our apprentices and graduates next month to Raytheon UK.

“Our partnership with Coleg Cambria has been fundamental to the success of our apprenticeship programme and supporting skilled talent into the aerospace sector.”