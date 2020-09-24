Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Sep 2020

Updated: Thu 24th Sep

Buckley Town FC receives share of £4m funding scheme protecting grassroots sports clubs

A Buckley football team have received funding which is part of a scheme aiming to protect grassroots sports clubs following the impact COVID-19 has had.

Buckley Town Football Club were awarded the money, which totals to £1550, by Sport Wales’ ‘Be Active Wales Fund’, a share of £4m.

It goes alongside the announcement of the club’s 2020/2021 membership plan, which, when fans are allowed to return, is made up of a season ticket, seat sponsor, free visitor pass for three home league games and ten per cent discount on the onsite bar and café.

The ‘Be Active Wales Fund’ will allow the club the opportunity to apply for further grants, ranging from minimum £300 to maximum £50,000.


Once the Welsh Government calls for sport to resume the funding will help ease the club’s financial concerns.

A Buckley Town Football Club spokesperson said: “This funding will make a massive difference for our club.

“It will help us to follow the adaptations that the Football Association Wales have put in their guidelines to ensure that our players can feel safe and confident to return to the sport they love.

“The funding will help increase our number of qualified coaches by funding additional coach education courses along with funding to purchase additional PPE.

“We’re thrilled to be back up and running and would like to thank Sport Wales, Welsh Government and the National Lottery.”

Sport Wales Chief Executive Sarah Powell added: “Our grassroots clubs and groups are crucial in keeping the people of Wales active.

“If they don’t stay afloat or they can’t reopen safely, we can expect another crisis – that of inactivity and ill-health. We must not let that happen.

“Clearly, clubs will need to adapt many of their activities so that they fully adhere to health guidelines and social distancing requirements.

“The Be Active Wales Fund helps to make that possible.”

To find out more about the ‘Be Active Wales Fund’, visit https://www.sport.wales/beactivewalesfund/.

By Jordan Adams



