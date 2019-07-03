Buckley ‘pop up’ shop hailed a success

A pop-up shop in Buckley which was set up recently continues to go from strength to strength.

The shop, in Buckley, is the brainchild of Martin Evans, managing director of Flintshire Small Business Network (FSBN), part of a wide UK Business Network.

FSBN is supporting and promoting small businesses by helping them to grow and expand their reach locally and nationally through digital networking and social, local and mobile marketing strategies.

The pop-up shop took over an empty shop in Buckley shopping centre and rents out space to up to ten shops at any one time.

This allows small businesses, who struggle to meet high street rates, rents and lengthy contracts, to open up in the town, helping to buck the trend of high street shops closing and revitalising the town centre.

The brightly decorated shop window is courtesy of local artist Natalie Griffiths.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Councillor Derek Butler, said:

“This initiative is a great way to bring small businesses back to the high street.

Not only is FSBN helping local businesses, they are supporting students, like Sarah Douce who is training as a photographer at Coleg Cambria and helping with product photos which can be used on websites and social media to promote the shop.

“Flintshire Council is supporting this initiative and I’m pleased to hear that other town councils in Flintshire are contacting Martin to do the same in their town.

This space is bright and light and really inviting – the place is really busy and lively and a real boost to the town centre.”

Martin said: “We are working with the town council and businesses as well as the community to find out what the locals want to see back on their high street.

We have received lots of suggestions and ideas, including a fruit and veg stall. We are also working with commercial agents Mason Owen.

Ultimately we want to find someone to occupy the property on a longer term contract with a business, or businesses, that the Buckley community will use.

“The way it works is that small businesses can rent a space for the day or a number of days.

The space can be used for all kinds of things.

So far we have had cookery demonstrations, a flower arranging demo from Vivaldi Flowers, Trevor Blackburn has brought his loom to show how to weave scarves and we’ve held a board games day – which attracted over 30 people! This shows how versatile the space can be!

“Today we’ve got Trasmundi Glass, Shaz’s Shabby CHIC, Created for You Jewellery, Cowboys and Angels Children’s Boutique and Plant Creations, all doing a good trade.”

Annemarie Sharp of Cowboys and Angels said: “I had a shop for seven years in West Kirby, but it closed in February.

I really missed the shop and, by chance, I was put in touch with Martin and I was able to start up again here.

I did 3 days last week and 2 this week and will continue to come as it’s a great initiative.

The people of the town are really interested in what’s happening and trade is good.

It’s also great for me as I am able to continue what I love doing and be part of the community.”

The shop also offers a “click and collect” service tailored to local need.

If anyone places an order of over £15 either at the shop or online, FSBN will deliver the goods free of charge in a 2 mile radius within 2 hours.

For more information about the pop-up shop, contact Martin at FSBN on 07481 195453 or email flintshiresbn@gmail.com.