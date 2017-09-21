Buckley Museum reopens following significant redevelopment

Buckley Museum has re-opened following a what Flintshire County Council say has been a ‘significant redevelopment.’

The council’s Chief Officer for Organisational Change, Ian Bancroft re-opened the museum at a ceremony this week.

Also present at the opening was Liz Stewart from National Museums Liverpool which houses many artifacts from the Buckley area.

The Museum works closely with Buckley Museum to ensure that it is a “living museum” with an ever-changing collection.

Paul Davies from the Buckley Society spoke about the sessions run by the society at the museum for young and old alike – bringing memories to life and educating the young residents about their heritage.

Also present were members of Buckley Town Council, Flintshire County Council and the Board of the new Leisure and Libraries Company, Aura.

Ian Bancroft said:

“Buckley Sharing Treasures was funded by Welsh Government and the Heritage Lottery Fund and has completely raised the standards of the museum enabling objects to be lent from National Museums Liverpool.”

Situated on the upper floor of Buckley Library, displays look at the industrial past of the area.

There is particular emphasis on Buckley pottery production. Visitors can see highlights from the Martin Harrison collection of Buckley ceramics.

The exhibition also looks at the Buckley Jubilee and the “infamous” Tivoli nightclub.

The museum is open Monday – Friday 9.30am – 5pm and Saturday 9.30 – 12.30pm. Admission is free.