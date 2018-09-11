Buckley juniors lift the North Wales Police Challenge Shield

Buckley under 13’s cricket team are North Wales Champions!

The Buckley team won the North Wales Police Challenge Shield on Sunday – an event which has become embedded into the junior cricketing calendar.

The finals day, which is police sponsored and run in conjunction with the Cricket Board of Wales, was played at Mochdre Cricket Club.

The under 13’s from Buckley took on Colwyn Bay Cricket Club, a powerful batting performance saw Buckley post 151 in their innings.

It proved too much for Colwyn Bay leaving Buckley the worthy winners with the 63 run victory.

Delighted Buckley coach Rhys Jones said:

“This team are something very special – all players have worked incredibly hard to be the best they can be this season and are developing into very talented cricketers.

We are extremely proud of what they have achieved this year not only North Wales Champions but Welsh Cup Runners up as well. A historic season for Buckley 13s.”

In the under 11’s final Eryri Regional League winners Mochdre Cricket Club faced North East Regional winners Brymbo Cricket Club.

The match itself was a true nail-biter going down to the final ball; resulting in success for Brymbo.

The under 15 final saw hosts Mochdre take on Gwersyllt Cricket clubs.

A solid batting display and some inspired bowling proved to be the difference between the two teams and saw success for the Mochdre outfit.

Sergeant Neal Parkes, who co-ordinated the tournament said:

“The day was once again a great success, the weather Gods shined on us and aside from a short rain stoppage in the first game, the day stayed dry for the remaining two games.

There was even some beautiful autumnal sunshine in the under 13 final!

Credit should go to the volunteers/committee at Mochdre Cricket Club for providing superb facilities and preparing an excellent wicket for the day.

A special mention should also go to the umpires for the day, Don Woollaston and Dave Jones as without their assistance, the day simply wouldn’t have happened.”

The annual competition, which is now in its 16th year, was again supported by the Police and Community Trust (PACT) who donated over £200 towards the event.