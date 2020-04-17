Buckley community centre could be turned into mixed-use venue with sports facilities and cafe

A Buckley community centre could be turned into a mixed-use venue with sports facilities and a cafe.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council regarding changes to Bistre Youth and Community Centre.

The cafe would be located in an unused section of the building, along with a micro bakery and sports changing area.

A covered sports hall would also be created in the grounds of the centre, along with 30 extra parking spaces.

Two public meetings were held in relation to the proposals during the early part of last year, where concerns were raised about the impact on parking, the location of the sports hall and the potential for late night noise from the site.

Documents submitted on behalf of Mark Jones, who is behind the plans, said a number of changes had been made as a result.

The plans state: “We now plan to change the former play yard into additional car parking spaces, linked to current car park via a short additional access route.

“The location of the indoor sports hall has been relocated away from the Eglwys Close side of the facility, remaining a minimum of 21 meters from the closest residential dwelling.

“The facility will close at 9pm, will not have any high-level light pollution from flood lights and the sports hall will have insulated walls of 40mm in thickness assisting in noise control.

“The current community users of the building will be accommodated within the new proposals and have been fully consulted as part of this application.

“The local ward and county councilors have been communicated within the consultation period and in some cases have attended the public meetings.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website.

Officials are aiming to decide on the plans by the end of May, although timescales are currently impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).