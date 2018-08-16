Best ever A-level results for Coleg Cambria.

Coleg Cambria further strengthened its place among the top colleges in the UK with a staggering 99% overall A Level pass rate.

The institution is celebrating its best-ever results having today achieved an 82% pass rate for grades A* to C across its sites in Deeside and Wrexham.

The top performing courses included Biology, English Literature and Welsh, and 29 subjects secured a perfect pass rate of 100%.

AS Level students also raised the bar, with an overall 95% of students passing courses such as Further Maths, which was the stand out programme.

Chief Executive David Jones paid tribute to the students and staff for the hard work which has seen the college break all previous records.

“After our success last year it’s amazing to see we have continued to improve and achieved the best results in the college’s history,” said Mr Jones. “I’m not surprised because I know how hard the students work; the expertise and support of our staff combined with the major investment we have made in cutting-edge facilities has contributed greatly toward this landmark, but, ultimately, it is down to the students ability, drive and determination. “I would like to thank them for the way they have represented Coleg Cambria and congratulate everyone who received their grades today. We wish them all the best for the future and will always be here if they need us.”

The very first cohort at the college’s £14m Deeside Sixth Form Centre also received their results today, securing 98% overall, with 20 out of 22 subjects taught on-site achieving a 100% pass rate.



Principal Sue Price said the impressive result – and figures of 99% for Yale in Wrexham – reinforce Cambria’s outstanding reputation for top-quality education.

“We are thrilled to see more students than ever before achieve perfect grades, it’s testament to their hard work and that of our lecturers and staff,” said Mrs Price. “The college is growing all the time, whether that be in academic stature, innovative and state-of-the-art facilities, or our apprenticeships and work-based learning. “The results prove once again that the students and their futures are the top priority of everyone at Coleg Cambria, and we are focused on helping them to lay firm foundations for their chosen career.”

For more on Coleg Cambria’s A Level results, visit www.cambria.ac.uk