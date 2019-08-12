News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Be vigilant warning from police following two burglaries in Connah’s Quay

Published: Monday, Aug 12th, 2019
Police are appealing for information and urging residents on Connah’s Quay to be vigilant following two recent burglaries.

In the first break-in, tools from a business unit were stolen during the early hours of Friday morning – police say “males on bikes” broke into the premises on Dock Road.

Information regarding another break-in comes via OWL Cymru, the Flintshire online Neighbourhood watch scheme who say:

“Police are appealing for information and urging residents to be vigilant following a burglary in the Mold Road area of Connah’s Quay.

The incident occurred at around 0100 hrs on 11th August.

The offender appears to have entered through an open window.

If you have any information please contact Police by dialling 101 quoting OWL Cymru 19100444878”

Report anything suspicious on 101 and make sure that you keep your OWN possessions and valuables hidden and locked up. #nwpbigeasy

